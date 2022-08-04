Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Itron also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.66. 947,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,967. Itron has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

