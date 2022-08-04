Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Itron also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.40.
Shares of ITRI stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 947,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Itron has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.
In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
