Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Itron also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 947,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Itron has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

