ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. ITT also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE:ITT traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 644,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,346. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 397,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 123,247 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in ITT by 1,278.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 27,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in ITT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 346,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ITT by 1,882.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $785,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

