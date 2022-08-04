Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,149. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

