Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 163 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.32. 6,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,785. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average of $178.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

