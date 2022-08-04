Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.66. 742,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,279,604. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

