Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,755 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,374. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.73 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.91.

