Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.00. 8,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,468. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average is $205.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.