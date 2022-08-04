Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 26.0% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.64. 11,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

