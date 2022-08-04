Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,122 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,279,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 149,368 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after buying an additional 604,179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

