Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $927.94. The stock had a trading volume of 262,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,978,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $737.21 and a 200 day moving average of $844.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $969.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

