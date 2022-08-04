Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

