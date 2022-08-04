Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of J opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.51. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

