James S. Abernethy Sells 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $149.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.