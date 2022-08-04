Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Maintains Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average is $151.51. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $7,995,186 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.