Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Maintains Rating from SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JAZZ. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,995,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 242,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.