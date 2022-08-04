Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $191.00 at UBS Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $194.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.46.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.61. 19,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average is $151.51. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,860 shares of company stock worth $7,995,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.