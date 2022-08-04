Jefferies Financial Group Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $77.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ON. StockNews.com cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 143,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,035,000 after buying an additional 139,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

