Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Danaos Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Danaos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta expects that the shipping company will earn $7.42 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $21.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE DAC opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. Danaos has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

