Jefferies Financial Group’s (JEF) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 262,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 245,168 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.