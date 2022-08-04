JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to €31.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.50 ($31.44) to €31.00 ($31.96) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($39.18) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($47.42) to €46.10 ($47.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($39.18) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE MT opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.95. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

