JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 550 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.23) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.03) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a GBX 720 ($8.82) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 622.80 ($7.63).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 543.40 ($6.66) on Monday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The firm has a market cap of £108.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,132.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 527.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

