JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$73.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.89.

Stelco Stock Up 0.6 %

STLC stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,038. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.59. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

