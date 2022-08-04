JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,243

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,442 ($17.67) to GBX 1,243 ($15.23) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,476.60 ($18.09).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,050 ($12.87) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,108 ($13.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,565 ($19.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,177.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,223.60. The company has a market cap of £9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.61), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,098,659.13).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

