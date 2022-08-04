JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPEGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPE stock remained flat at GBX 977.50 ($11.98) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,303.33. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 896.25 ($10.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,119.50 ($13.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 945.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 980.45.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

