Julie D. Frist Purchases 490 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.37 per share, for a total transaction of $67,801.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,266.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.76. 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average is $129.60. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $102.14 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

