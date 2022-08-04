Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 106,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,536,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

