Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 752 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 131,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $123.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

