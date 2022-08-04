Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 151,833 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $3,620,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter valued at $1,844,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock remained flat at 17.37 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,105. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.96 and a 12 month high of 29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 18.25.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.