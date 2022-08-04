Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.06. 24,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,032. The company has a market cap of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

