Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.15.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

