Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 55,319.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.09. 48,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,404. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

