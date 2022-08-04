Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,421,000 after acquiring an additional 462,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 146,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

