Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 948 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,667. The firm has a market cap of $273.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

