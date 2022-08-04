KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. KBR has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. KBR’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in KBR by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 4.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

