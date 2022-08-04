KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.65 EPS.

KBR Trading Down 3.9 %

KBR stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. KBR has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $261,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

