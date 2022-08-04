Keller Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 13.20 (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KLR opened at GBX 743 ($9.10) on Thursday. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 670 ($8.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,043.60 ($12.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 742.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 792.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £540.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.49.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 725 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £1,703.75 ($2,087.67).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

