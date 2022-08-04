Kellogg (NYSE:K) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.44

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.44 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 36753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Kellogg Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

