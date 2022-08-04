Kellogg (NYSE:K) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.44

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.44 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 36753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Kellogg Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.