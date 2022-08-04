Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 160.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

