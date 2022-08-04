Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE KDP opened at $39.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.04. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

