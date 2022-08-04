KeyCorp Comments on Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $7.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $30.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.61 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

CHTR stock opened at $452.18 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

