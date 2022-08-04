KeyCorp Raises Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $11.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.10.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

