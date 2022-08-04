KeyCorp Trims Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $52.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.24, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

