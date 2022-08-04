KeyCorp Weighs in on Taboola.com Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Taboola.com in a report released on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $643.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

