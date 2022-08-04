Kimberly Alexy Sells 2,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $275,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kimberly Alexy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00.

Five9 Stock Up 3.1 %

FIVN stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.