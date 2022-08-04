Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.83 billion-$20.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.16 billion.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

