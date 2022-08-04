Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.14.

K stock opened at C$4.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.19. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$8.94.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,798.30.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

