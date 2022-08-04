Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
KN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.
Knowles Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 1,364,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. Knowles has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 74,214 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 4.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 29.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Knowles
Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).
