KnoxFS (New) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. KnoxFS (New) has a market capitalization of $174,497.85 and approximately $272.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded up 107.5% against the dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001378 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00641023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016380 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035688 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 559,760 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)
