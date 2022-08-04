Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $40.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $61,738,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 362,524 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 134.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 356,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

